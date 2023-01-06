NCSD’s School Choice Registration Happening NOW!

Natrona County School District's School Choice Registration Period is open from December 28th, 2022, through January 20th, 2023.

During the School Choice Registration period, families are able to enroll their children for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

NCSD offers School Choice because we believe no single education style fits the needs of all children.

School Choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.

The School Choice Registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to choose their school preference for the 2023-24 school year:

New-to-NCSD students

Incoming preschool students

Incoming kindergarteners

Students moving from 5th to 6th grade

Students moving from 8th to 9th grade

Students who wish to switch schools next year - any grade level

*** You do not need to complete this process if your child is not in one of the above categories and is not moving schools next year.

When choosing a school that best fits your child, we encourage you to research schools before you make your selection. NCSD's Family Guide provides detailed information on each school. Families can also visit schools during their upcoming Open House nights to learn more about the terrific opportunities available across the district! Take your time as you make this important decision. Enrollment is NOT based on a first-come, first-served basis; therefore, it does not matter when you complete the process while the window (December 28th, 2022 - January 20th, 2023) is open.

For more information and helpful resources, please click on the links below:

NCSD Family Guide: This guide features pages for each school with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies.

NCSD Open House Schedule : Families can visit schools to learn more about the terrific opportunities available across the district.

Frequently Asked Questions - School Choice Registration

Kindergarten Readiness

School readiness is an important foundation for a child's successful academic journey. As we work together to prepare your child for a fun, engaging, and successful educational experience in Kindergarten, we encourage you to check out the readiness resources provided below.