NCSD Trustees celebrate Teacher of the Year, Bus Rodeo champ, retired chalkboards

CASPER, Wyo. — Monday was the first day of school, and the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees celebrated some of the things that had taken place since last spring’s graduation. That included a formal recognition of the district’s Teacher of the Year, as well as the retirement of some archaic classroom technology at Midwest School.

“Go ask Logan.”

Fort Caspar Academy educator Logan Spence was named the district’s Teacher of the Year last spring and was recognized at the trustee’s meeting on Monday. He was introduced by district administrator and former Ft. Caspar principal Nicole Rapp, who described him as a “a true leader of his colleagues.”

“He is truly an engaged educator,” Rapp said. “Students gravitate towards him because he makes everyone feel successful and valued.”

District officials said Spence had specialties in tutoring fourth and graders and crisis management, which continually improves the overall operations and Ft. Caspar Academy.

“His colleagues continually seek out his advice and support,” Rapp said, adding that “Go ask Logan” is a common refrain among staff and administration.

Spence has worked in the district for 14 years, the last five at Fort Caspar Academy. The full announcement can be found here.

NCSD bus driver takes first at Bus Rodeo

The Wyoming Pupil Transportation Association held its annual summer workshop series, including one event commonly known as “the Bus Rodeo,” in Casper this year.

NCSD bus driver Benito Vaughn took first in the “Transit Driving” category, according to Dennis Green, an NCSD bus driver and routing specialist who spoke to the trustees Monday.

Trustee Thomas Myler later recalled knowing Vaughn from his time riding the bus as a student: “We affectionately referred to him as “‘Tito.”

The annual series included skills tests that had drivers weave through tightly-spaced cones and workshops on mountain driving.

“They take their skills seriously,” Green said.

“We all appreciate it as parents of kids who get on buses,” said Trustee Mary Schmidt. “And I do appreciate all the bus drivers that work that mountain.”

Schmidt added that “They don’t always get the happiest kids. I want to thank them for trying to smile and be happy with those kids.”

Green added that his bus routing duties generally go smoothly, but the first day of school was a challenge.

Retired Chalkboards

During the steering committee meeting, Associate Superintendent Amy Rose gave an update on work that had gone over the summer to replace things like windows and kitchen sinks at certain schools.

That included the report that 32 chalk boards at Midwest School had been replaced with dry-erase boards. The analog teaching aid was also referred to as a “blackboard” during its heyday.