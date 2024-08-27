I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This, But Stay Away from Bull Elk During Mating Season

It's that time of year again and Yellowstone National Park is warning the public to STAY AWAY FROM BULL ELK...but especially during mating season.

The elk mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, has begun in Yellowstone.

Stay alert, stay away, stay safe! Bull elk are unpredictable and much more aggressive during this time of year and people have been severely injured. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

You are responsible for your own safety:

- Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m), or the length of two full-sized buses, from elk.

- If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.

- Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots.

Give them room, use your zoom. Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach.

