Logan Wilson’s football camps, jersey auction scores $20k for NCHS athletics

ASPER, Wyo— The Natrona County School District has accepted a $20,000 from Cincinnati Bengals star linebacker and former Mustang Logan Wilson.

According to a district memo to the board of district trustees, the equipment will include a softball batting cage, weight room equipment, and other sports-related items for Natrona County High Schools athletics and P.E. programs.

Wilson graduated from NC with the Class of 2015 and was drafted by the Bengals in 2020. Over the last two summers he hosted a football camp at NC and donated a jersey for auction at a Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming event this year to raise the funds.

The NCSD Board of Trustees accepted the donation at its regular meeting on Aug. 26.