NCSD Superintendent Recommends U.S. Foods For Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program

The Natrona County School District will meet tonight for a regular Board of Trustees meeting.

On the agenda includes a recommendation from Superintendent Michael Jennings to award the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Bid to U.S. Foods at $1.04 for the average cost per unit of fresh fruit and vegetable products for the upcoming school board.

U.S. Foods was awarded the contract in 2023 as well.

This is funded by the Food Services Budget.

The project was advertised, and two companies submitted a bid. Sysco Montana charges $1.11 per unit.

The bids were reviewed by Desiree McAdams, Director of Warehouse, and Jennifer Cox,

Secretary.

SEE: New Report Slams Wyoming for not being Healthy Enough

US Foods has partnered with about 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators. They boast 30,000 employees and distribution centers 70 locations. They do not have a location in Wyoming, but are located in Billings, Montana and Denver, Colorado.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides all children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fresh produce at designated snack times throughout the school day. It is a creative way of introducing fresh fruits and vegetables as healthy snack options.

The goal is to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience, increase produce consumption, and make a difference in children's diets to impact their present and future health.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) administers the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) at the federal level. In Wyoming, the FFVP is administered by the Wyoming Department of Education.

Under the FFVP, selected elementary schools receive reimbursement of the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students. These fresh fruits and vegetables must be provided separately from the lunch or breakfast meal, in one or more areas of the school during the official school day.

Roxann Greenlee is the Nutrition Programs Consultant for the Wyoming Department of Education.

Top 10 School Lunches We Ate As Kids Ranked Best to Worst Here's a list of 10 of the best and worst school lunches from elementary to high school. Gallery Credit: Gazelle