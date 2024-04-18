New Report Slams Wyoming’s School Lunches for Not Being Healthy Enough

A new study paid for by ProCare therapy ranks Wyoming 48th for states with the healthiest school lunches.

The report's findings were based on a few different factors: whether or not there is a Farm to School program, fruit and vegetable consumption, amount of sugary drinks available, and number of lunches served per 10,000 children.

It found that Hawaii had the largest Farm to School participation followed by Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and Rhode Island.

Iowa boasts the highest percentage of lunches served followed by Nebraska, North Dakota, and Mississippi.

Louisiana school lunches were ranked the worst, Idaho came in 49th place, and Wyoming in 48th. The study claims there was a smaller percentage of school lunches served, and the fruit and vegetable consumption was relatively lower than in other states.

Wyoming School Lunch Program

The government has standards that must be met by the Wyoming Department of Education when it comes to school lunches.

Through local control, each school district selects the USDA Child Nutrition Program in which to participate. Most districts participate in the USDA National School Lunch Program which includes the USDA Foods Distribution Program.

Each district also chooses whether or not to participate in the other USDA Child Nutrition Programs like the School Breakfast Program, After School Snack Program, At Risk Meals Program, the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Program, the Summer Food Service Program, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and/or the Special Milk Program. Districts are also eligible for Farm to School Grants, the USDA food service equipment grants and Team Nutrition.

According to the USDA, Farm to School programs are picking up momentum in Wyoming in the last ten years. In fact, more than half started less than three years ago.

Local food and agricultural education activities are showing up in the cafeteria, the classroom, the garden, and farms. The USDA shows that there are over 200 schools in Wyoming participating. Of those, 20% serve local vegetables at least weekly. Only 7.5% serve local fruit weekly. 17.5% serve local protein.

