NCSD: Park Elementary Evacuated to Bus Hub as Precaution Due to the Smell of Gas in the School
12:45 p.m. Staff and students are returning to the school.
---
11:45 a.m. Park Elementary is currently being evacuated to the NCSD Bus Hub as a precautionary measure due to the smell of gas in the building.
First responders and appropriate maintenance personnel are responding to address the situation.
NCSD says students and staff are safe.
We will provide more information as we have an update.
