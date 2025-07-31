Back to School: Important ‘To-Do’ Items from the Natrona County School District

NCSD BACK TO SCHOOL: District Parental Acknowledgment Forms

Where do I find the Parental Acknowledgement Forms?

Log in to Infinite Campus - Parent Portal

Click "MORE" on the left-hand side of the screen

Then click on District Parental Acknowledgement under Quick Links.

It is asking me for my student's ID Number; where do I find this?

Your student's ID number can be found under the “HOME” page of the Parent Portal site.

I have more than one child at NCSD; do I need to complete this for each of them?

This must be done for any student participating in fall sports before the first practice. For all other students, it must be completed by the first day of school.

How do I find out more about fall activities at the secondary level?

Check out the Fall Activities flier for upcoming practice start dates.

Please contact your child's school or the NCSD Athletics and Activities Department for specific questions about individual sports or activities.

My child is participating in fall activities; what else do I need to do?



Sports physicals are required if your student is going to participate in certain activities or athletics. It must be completed annually and before your child's athletic activity/season starts. The school physical exam form can be found here.

Infinite Campus Parent Portal Login Information - CLICK HERE

Click here for a PDF of the Parental Acknowledgement Forms flyer.

