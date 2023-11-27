NCSD Conducting Test to Verify Notification Preferences on Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 29th, at approx. 4 PM NCSD is conducting a test of its Infinite Campus Notification System. This is only a test. The purpose of this test is to provide individuals with the opportunity to verify their notification preferences and contact information are updated and selected accordingly.

Parents/Guardians/Staff will receive a phone call and text message with the message: This is a test message of NCSD's Notification System. This is only a TEST.

Parents/guardians can go online to their Infinite Campus Parent to set notification preferences at any time throughout the year.

