NCSD: Casper Schools, Midwest Open Tuesday

The Natrona County School District will hold classes Tuesday, Feb. 4, a day after a major winter storm dumped significant snow and brought high winds to the area.

All Casper schools will run as normal Tuesday.

Red Creek and Alcova are closed, but Midwest school is open.

Midwest transportation will run to and from Casper, district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said in a text message.

"We have information the road to Midwest will be opening this morning. Midwest transportation students will be held inside at the Bus Hub while we are waiting for the road opening," she added.

Parents and guardians should inquire directly with their child's school about specific after-school programs.