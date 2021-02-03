NC’s Brady Dutcher Commits to Minot St. for Football

Brady Dutcher from Natrona County High School in Casper has decided on Minot State in North Dakota to continue his football career. Dutcher was a member of the NC offensive line and the Mustangs were the #3 rushing team in 4A averaging 213 yards per game. He was named all-state and all-conference for his efforts.

At the conclusion of the season, Dutcher spent a considerable amount of time in the weight room and he displayed some major progress. He was also one of 96 nominees for the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete in Wyoming.

Dutcher chose Minot State out of a handful of schools he was considering. Minot is a Division II institution that plays in the Northern Sun Conference. Their entire 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

