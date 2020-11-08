KW Loses to Thunder Basin in 4A Football Semi-Finals 11-6-20

Thunder Basin asserted themselves in the 2nd quarter and rolled to a 55-14 win over Kelly Walsh in the 4A semi-finals on Friday night in Gillette. Now KW started the scoring on a long touchdown pass play from Trenton Walker to Cam Burkett but the Bolts controlled the game the rest of the way. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and received a great game from running back Jaxon Pikuka who had over 200 yards on the ground. Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne East for the 4A championship on Saturday. Kelly Walsh finishes the season 5-6. We have some images to share with you from that game. Enjoy!

