KW vs. Cheyenne Central 4A Playoff Football 10-30-20 [VIDEO]

Casper-Kelly Walsh was a big underdog in their 4A playoff game with Cheyenne Central on Friday night. The Indians won the regular season match-up 38-12 but the Trojans turned the tables to advance to the 4A semi-finals for the first time since 2017. KW had a solid running game and held the Central running game in check. This is year 2 of the Aaron Makelky era with the Trojans and they have made substantial improvement. They're 5-5 on the year will play at Thunder Basin in the semi-finals on Friday. The season held plenty of promise for Central who won their first 6 games of the season but finished losing 3 of 4 to cap the season 7-3. We have some images to share with you from Friday's game at Riske Field.

