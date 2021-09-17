LOOK: Natrona County Rolls Kelly Walsh In Oil Bowl
Kelly Walsh narrowly avoided a shut-out in losing to Natrona County High School in the Oil Bowl Friday night with a late touchdown. NCHS won the cross-town rivalry handidly with a score of 42-7.
Here are some photos from Friday night's game.
