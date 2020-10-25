KW Vs. Campbell County Football 10-23-20 [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh Trojans wrapped up the regular season with a road win over Campbell County on Friday night so they're 4-5 in 4A with a road playoff game coming up this week at Cheyenne Central. The Trojans got a couple of touchdown runs from Cam Burkett and the defense made plays when they had to. The Camels finished the year 1-8 and will not make the postseason. We have some great images from that game in Gillette on Friday. Enjoy!

