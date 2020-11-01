NC Vs. Thunder Basin 4A Playoff Football 10-30-20 [VIDEO]

The Natrona-Thunder Basin 4A playoff game featured the #3 and # 6 seeds in this classification and it was truly a game of halves. Natrona won the first half on both sides of the ball and Thunder Basin flipped the game in the 2nd half. The contest had its share of controversial moments in terms of officiating but at the end of the night, it was the Bolts who punched their ticket to the 4A semi-finals and another home game to go with it. Thunder Basin is 8-2 and will host Kelly Walsh this week. Natrona's season comes to a close at 5-5. Check out some of the photos from Friday night's game in Gillette

