NC Vs. Thunder Basin Football 10-16-20 [VIDEO]

The Thunder Basin Bolts are right in the mix for a #1 seed in the 4A playoffs and flexed their muscles with a 40 point road win over Natrona on Friday night. The Bolts received nearly 200 yards rushing from Jaxon Pikula while the NC offense just couldn't get into gear. The Bolts are 7-1 and finish the regular season against Sheridan. The Mustangs are 4-4 and will wrap up the regular season at Cheyenne South. NC will be either the #5 or #6 seed in the 4A postseason. We have some pictures of the game on Friday in Casper. Check them out!

