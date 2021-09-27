Kelly Walsh Moves to 3-2 With a 10 Point win over Laramie

Cam Burkett ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kelly Walsh Trojans past the Laramie Plainsmen, 34-24, last Friday night in Casper.

Burkett’s 69-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half gave Kelly Walsh the lead for good, as the Trojans turned a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 34-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

Three plays after Burkett’s TD, Kelly Walsh’s Ayden Adsit returned an errant Ben Malone pass 20 yards for a touchdown. That made it 21-10.

Burkett added his third TD run of 62 yards late in the third quarter. Kelly Walsh capped it with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Gibson Sasser to Jordan Jackson.

The Plainsmen tried to rally with two late TD passes, but it wasn’t enough. Malone found Jackson Devine on a 22-yard pass with 4:16 left. After LHS recovered an onside kick, Malone connected with Adrien Calderon on a 27-yard TD pass on fourth down. Laramie tried another onside kick, but it was recovered by the Trojans.

Kelly Walsh is 3-2 on the year and will be in Gillette on Friday to host Thunder Basin. Laramie is 0-5 on the season and they'll have a tough home game this week when Rock Springs comes to town.

Liz Masterson

Townsquare Media

