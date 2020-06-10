NCAA Finalizing Plan for Extended College Football Preseason

After the pandemic wiped out spring practice for most major college football teams, an NCAA plan to extend preseason preparation by two weeks could help coaches and players make up for the lost time.

The NCAA’s football oversight committee expects to finalize a plan Thursday that will allow for up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices, also know as walk-throughs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in early August.

Teams will be permitted up to 20 hours per week of what the NCAA calls countable athletically related activities during those extra two weeks leading into a 29-day full-blown practice schedule.

The walk-throughs will be part of those 20 hours per week, along with weight training, conditioning, film study and meetings.