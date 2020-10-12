NC Vs. Campbell County Football 10-9-20 [VIDEO]

Natrona County has found some traction in the 4A season with back to back wins to get to 4-3 on the year. The Mustangs had their hands full in the first half with the Gillette Camels in the first half but pulled away in the 2nd half with a pair of touchdowns from Braxton Bundy. So Nc wins this one 35-14 and Campbell County at 1-6 can certainly use a win to secure a 4A playoff spot. Here are some of the images from Friday night's game in Gillette.

