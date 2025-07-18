OpEd: ‘Wyoming is America’s energy breadbasket. It’s where America’s energy future begins’

U.S. Senator John Barrasso, Senate Majority Whip, today spoke on the Senate Floor to discuss the historic opening of the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joined Senator Barrasso last week in Sheridan for the opening of the Brook Mine. Secretary Wright deemed it a “landmark moment” for America’s energy independence.

“Wyoming minerals, mined by Wyoming workers, will build a safer, more prosperous America.”

Sen. Barrasso’s remarks as prepared:

“Earlier this month, President Trump signed into law a historic economic plan. This new law unleashes American energy – and with it, American prosperity. It makes it easier to produce oil, natural gas, and coal here at home. It opens up energy production onshore, offshore, and in Alaska. It means lower prices and more savings for the American people.

“Wyoming is America’s energy breadbasket. It’s where America’s energy future begins. Last Friday, Wyoming opened the first rare earth mine in America in 70 years. It’s called the Brook Mine. It is located just outside of the city of Sheridan, Wyoming. Most Americans probably have not heard of the Brook Mine. But they are going to feel its impact. They’re going to feel what it means for prices, for jobs, and for national security. Wyoming minerals, mined by Wyoming workers, will build a safer, more prosperous America.

“This mine holds over a billion tons of coal. It also holds nearly two million tons of critical minerals. These minerals are used to build smartphones, cars, and even fighter jets.

“Secretary of Energy Chris Wright came to Sheridan, Wyoming, for the groundbreaking ceremony. He called it ‘a landmark moment’ for our workers, our manufacturers, and our energy independence. He’s exactly right. Today, America is dangerously dependent on China for critical minerals. China controls 85 percent of the world’s refined rare earth element supply. Today, China is weaponizing this power to pressure our country and threaten our supply chains.

“We cannot be safe if we are dependent on our adversaries. We cannot prosper if we cannot power our country. That is why this critical mineral mine in Wyoming matters. It reflects our commitment to independence. America’s future depends on abundant energy resources. Wyoming energy resources and Wyoming energy workers will power that future. America is an energy superpower. We have the resources. We have the workers. Now, we are acting like it.

“Republicans are focused on restoring American energy dominance. We are getting America back on track – stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever. We will not stop until the American people see the results they deserve.”

Casperites Share Scary Beautiful Pics of Lightning Storm July 15, 2025.

⛈ On the south west side of town, the sky looked like a strobe light. While there were a few lightning strikes that touched the ground, hundreds -- maybe thousands -- of strikes contributed to a sheet lightning storm, also known as intra-cloud lightning. This happens when electrical charges connect with a thunderstorm cloud, creating a disco-effect. But there were still plenty of cloud to ground strikes, and readers were quick to share them! ⚡ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM