Natrona’s Dante Wallace Commits to Feather River College

Natrona County High School football player Dante Wallace will be attending Feather River College in Quincy, California to continue his athletic career. Feather River is a junior college and Wallace had one of the best seasons a Wyoming prep running back has ever had when he rushed for 1812 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. He had a237 yard game against Kelly Walsh and in two games against the Trojans that season, he ran the ball for 459 yards. Wallace averaged 151 yards per game on the ground with an astounding 235 carries

He was hampered a bit by injuries in his senior year and still managed to rush for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 4, 100 yard games in 2019 with 129 yards rushing vs. Rock Springs. On defense in 2019, Wallace also recorded a sack and an interception.

As a sophomore in 2017, Wallace picked up 436 yards and the ground and found the end zone 5 times.

