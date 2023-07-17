Federal Judge Sentences Four for Meth Distribution in Lovell Area

Four co-conspirators -- three from Wyoming and one from California -- in a methamphetamine trafficking ring which operated in the Lovell area were recently sentenced in federal court, according to a press release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the following sentences for the co-conspirators:

George Nitchman, 50, from Worland received nine years, two months imprisonment to be followed by four years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and was ordered to pay $500 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Johnson, 33, from Sheridan received nine years, two months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and was ordered to pay $500 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Kelli, 23, from Sheridan received six years, 10 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and was ordered to pay $500 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Joseph Stone, 44, from Porterville, California, received seven years, 11 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and was ordered to pay $400 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for distribution of methamphetamine.

A fifth co-conspirator, Anthony Rodriguez, 51, of Porterville, California, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.

Court documents say the case began in October 2021 when Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents learned of an influx of methamphetamine being distributed in the Lovell area.

Agents conducted interviews with known and unknown drug distributors in the area and executed search warrants obtained from Wyoming state courts

They were able to identify key players distributing methamphetamine, which was transported from California to Wyoming via rental cars, a Greyhound bus, and through the U.S. Postal Service.

This crime was investigated by DCI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys T.J. Forwood and Michael Elmore.

Garden Gait 2023: Wolf Creek, Red Buttes Village, and Beyond The weather was perfect and every garden looked stunning.