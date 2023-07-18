The Natrona County Sheriff's Office will host a free meeting about internet safety for youth next week, according to a press release.

The Sheriff's Office will conduct the event at the Agriculture and Resource Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road, for adults only.

Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin said predatory crimes against children will not be tolerated. “We will continue to aggressively work together to ensure child predators have nowhere to hide in our community.”

The meeting follows a recent arrest of a Casper man charged in federal court with one felony count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, as first reported by K2 Radio News last month.

K2 Radio News reported Custeau heard the charge during his initial appearance on June 27, and a judge told him he could be punished by 10 years to life imprisonment.

The criminal complaint filed by a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent outlined the case.

From June 22-24, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the DCI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force "focused on the identification and arrest of individuals attempting to have sexual contact with minors in exchange for something of value," the complaint says.

The case started on June 22 when a HSI agent began chatting with a person identified as Custeau, who had responded to an ad on an unnamed website. The agent, acting as the facilitator for the encounter, told him they would be in Casper with two "real and legit females," according to the complaint.

During that conversation, Custeau said he wanted a "Qv" -- "quick visit" -- with the girls, who the HSI agent said were 12 and 14.

Custeau was hesitant about the ages, but the HSI agent responded "'its ok babe not for everyone.'"

He wanted to see pictures of the girls.

The HSI agent sent him images of undercover agents who were clothed and age-regressed to look like young teenage girls.

The HSI agent told him that he could not meet the girls in advance at a hotel, but that she would come down to meet him.

"Custeau stated, 'Okay wel how we gonna do feels kinda sketchy to me' and then later followed up with, 'Sorry I really wanna tho,'" according to the complaint.

Custeau said he would pay $50 for a quick visit plus another $50 because he didn't have condoms, that he was ready and agreed to meet at a hotel, according to the complaint. "Within twenty minutes, Custeau texted he was there."

Meanwhile during that conversation, DCI agents were surveilling Custeau and saw him go to a convenience store near the hotel, drove to the hotel and parked.

Custeau was in the parking lot, texting the HSI agent for 14 minutes ending the conversation with "'have a good night,'" and drove away after 9 more minutes.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol then stopped him and took him without incident to the Casper office of the DCI.

There, two DCI agents advised him of his rights, removed his handcuffs, and took him to an interview room.

"Custeau claimed he planned to notify law enforcement if he was able to meet with the girls and saw they were indeed underage," according to the complaint.

After the interview, law enforcement officers took him to the Natrona County Detention Center without incident.

