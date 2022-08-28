Natrona Rolls to Season Opening Win Over Laramie

The Natrona County Mustangs flexed their muscles to open the football season with a 40-0 road win over Laramie on Friday night. Quarterback Wyatt Powell had a productive first half with a 2-yard run for a touchdown and a 24-yard TD toss to Kayden Pharr. Powell kept it going with another 2-yard run in the 3rd quarter and his backup Nolan Hornecker threw a couple of touchdown passes himself. One to Preston Hytrek and the other to Breckin McClintock. Mason Weickum also had a 4th quarter TD run.

Needless to say, it was a tough night for Laramie with 65 yards of total offense and allowing Natrona to ring up 400 yards of offense. It's still early and the biggest improvement comes from the first game of the season to the 2nd game of the season.

Natrona will be at home this week to host Cheyenne East and Laramie will be at home as well to take on Campbell County. We have a slew of photos from that NC-Laramie contest courtesy of Libby Ngo in our gallery below. Enjoy!

