Natrona Picks Up Win and Gets #4 Seed in 4A Playoffs
The Natrona Mustangs have fought their way to a home playoff game in 4A with a record of 6-3, following a 51-27 win over Cheyenne South on Friday in Casper. The Mustangs put 4 touchdowns on the board in the first quarter as Kaeden Wilcox had a 23 yard run for a score, followed by a 56 yard TD pass from Tyler Hill to Kayden Pharr to make it 14-0. Later in the first, Luke Spencer reeled off a 43 yard run for a touchdown and Roman Overstreet hauled in a 16 yard TD reception.
Wilcox also had an 80-yard kickoff return in the 2nd half with Billy Brenton and Brendyn Nelson adding TD's for the Mustangs. Cheyenne South had a first-half TD catch from Tyson Weber, plus a 2nd half touchdown reception from Braeden Hughes.
So NC will host Thunder Basin on Friday and the Mustangs just beat the Bolts in Gillette 2 weeks ago. Cheyenne South finishes the year at 0-9. We have a few pics of the game courtesy of Libby Ngo. Enjoy!
Natrona Vs. Cheyenne South Football
