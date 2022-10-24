Natrona Grabs #3 Seed in 4A Playoffs Defeating Thunder Basin

Natrona knew what was at hand on Friday night in 4A football and that was a win over Thunder Basin that would give them the #3 seed in the playoffs. A loss could have dropped them to as low as 5th but the Mustangs asserted themselves en route to a 56-14 victory. The Mustangs got on the board in the 1st quarter with a 13-yard touchdown connection from Wyatt Powell to Breckin McClintock to make it 7-0. Powell added two rushing touchdowns in the 2nd half with Darius Felton adding a TD on the ground for Thunder Basin but the Bolts trailed 21-7 at halftime.

NC took over in the 3rd quarter as Powell registered another rushing touchdown and Mason Weickum ripped off a couple of runs to the end zone. Nic Black scored for Thunder Basin but after 3 quarters, it was 35-14 Mustangs.

Natrona tacked on 2 more touchdowns in the 4th quarter to win going away and improve to 7-2 on the year. That win gives the Mustangs a home playoff game and will host Campbell County on Friday night. Thunder Basin will be the 5th seed in the 4A playoffs at 5-4 so that puts the Bolts on the road for the opening round against Cheyenne Central.

We have some great photos of that NC-TB game in our gallery below, compliments of Libby Ngo. Enjoy!

