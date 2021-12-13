Natrona Girls Basketball Team Goes 3-0 in Season Opening Tourney

A year ago, the Natrona girls breezed through the regular season with just 2 losses. The story was much different in the state tournament as the Fillies lost to Sheridan in the opening round by 2 points and lost to Thunder Basin in the consolation round by 2 points.

That's motivation enough for the 2021-22 season as the squad returns an all-state player in Emma Patik and a couple of all-conference selections in Tamryn Blom and Megan Hagar. NC won all 3 of their games in the season-opening Oil City tournament in Casper over the weekend. It started with an overtime win over Laramie, then a huge win over Cheyenne South, and a hard-earned victory over Kelly Walsh.

The team has the ability there's no doubt about that and at times, the defense sets the tone for the offense. It will be interesting to see how far Natrona can do so far this season. We had an opportunity to talk with Megan Hagar and Tamryn Blom during that Casper tournament about the season to date. Be sure and check out our gallery for some additional photos of the Fillies. Enjoy!

