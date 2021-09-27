Natrona Drops to 3-2 With a Tough Road Loss at Rock Springs

Natrona and Rock Springs made more than a few great plays with their defenses but as it turned out, Rock Springs made one more play with the special teams to post a 17-14 win over Friday night. The Tigers got a couple of long touchdown receptions from Andrew Skorcz and a 4th quarter field goal for their margin of victory.

Natrona got a first-half touchdown from Luke Spencer and a 2nd half TD from Wyatt Powell. But that's all the Mustangs could muster to fall to 3-2 on the year. It doesn't get any easier for NC with a road game this week at Sheridan. Rock Springs is 4-1 on the year and they will travel to Laramie this week.

We have a short video to share with you plus a ton of extra pics from Brayden Flack and Libby Ngo. Enjoy!

Natrona Vs. Rock Springs Football 9-24-21 Natrona Vs. Rock Springs Football 9-24-21

