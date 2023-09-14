Natrona County Woman Faces More than Forty Years Behind Bars After Recent Arrest

A Natrona County woman is looking at more than forty years behind bars after a recent drug-related arrest.

Lea Lewis heard two sets of charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier on Tuesday, Sep. 12:

The first allege that Lewis possessed methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was an accessory to deliver methamphetamine. Both are felonies punishable by up to 20 years of incarceration.

The second set alleges Lewis possessed a felony amount of methamphetamine and endangered a child. The first felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison, the second is up to five.

Lewis told the judge she is facing other charges and is currently on probation following a previous prison sentence where she served about nine years for delivery of meth.

The judge set bond at $40,000 cash or surety for the first charges and $20,000 for the second set.

Lewis will have a preliminary hearing in 10 to 20 days depending on whether or not she bonds out.

The most recent investigation began on Monday, Sep. 11 when authorities arrived at Lewis' house to make an arrest on an active Felony warrant for Lewis.

Court records say that Lewis' daughter opened the door and advised authorities that her mother was home. After taking Lewis to a patrol car, they searched her vehicle and residence and found between 45 and 90 doses of meth along with jewelers bags and a scale.

The warrant was issued earlier this year after investigators connected Lewis to an alleged drug ring in Natrona County.

It is alleged that Lewis knowingly provided her rental car to another party for the purposes of bringing controlled substances to Casper. Agents found 391 grams of meth and 1,800 fentanyl pills in the unnamed party's apartment.

