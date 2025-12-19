Two Casper Men Arrested After Two-Year Theft Investigation in Natrona County

Two Casper men have been arrested following a long-term investigation into a series of thefts and property destruction incidents affecting residents and businesses across Natrona County.

Lucas Hallock, 45, and Shane Patrick, 37, both of Casper, were taken into custody on December 16, 2025. Each is facing four felony counts of theft and three felony counts of property destruction tied to the investigation.

According to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, investigators uncovered a pattern of repeated criminal activity involving stolen vehicles, equipment, and construction materials over a span of nearly two years throughout Natrona County, including within the city of Casper.

The investigation began in June 2024 after deputies received a report of a stolen C5 Corvette from a property on North Derrick Drive. Later that month, investigators located the vehicle and served a search warrant at a Casper shop, where they recovered parts of a C5 Corvette, including a component with a VIN matching the stolen vehicle. Deputies also recovered a previously reported stolen enclosed trailer, two dismantled stolen four-wheelers, and a stolen snowplow attachment.

As investigators reviewed additional theft reports countywide, they identified more incidents believed to be connected.

In April 2025, investigators contacted Hallock at a storage unit rented by Patrick. A subsequent search warrant led to the recovery of a Chevrolet LS V8 engine consistent with the type used in the stolen Corvette, as well as a stolen Epson tabletop projector.

On November 25, 2025, investigators, assisted by the Casper Police Department, served a search warrant at a Casper residence associated with both men. Items recovered included lug nut covers matching those from the stolen Corvette, along with a stolen air condenser and a stolen exterior residential door that had been installed at the home. Investigators later recovered two additional stolen air condensers that had been sold.

Authorities say numerous high-value stolen items have been recovered and returned to their rightful owners, with additional property still being processed and identified.

“I commend our investigators for their tireless work over the course of this investigation,” said Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin. “Their persistence, along with cooperation from community members and business owners, was critical in bringing this case forward.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at soinfo@natronacounty-wy.gov

. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crimestopperscasper.org or by calling 307-577-8477. Tips that assist the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the Casper Police Department for its assistance in the case.