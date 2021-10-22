Natrona County Teachers Write Book About Teen Leadership, Signing Tomorrow at Wind City Books
Natrona County High School history teacher Tom Grogan and CY Junior High Assistant Principal Brent Jurgensen have co-written a book called 'Forging Virtue: Sharpening Ethics, Values, and Self Awareness,' and the two will be holding a book signing at Wind City Books on Saturday to discuss the book and how it can be applied to our lives.
While Grogan said the book is intended for a teenage audience, it can be read by "anyone who desires to sharpen themselves."
"Brent and I wrote the book to promote the development and strengthen the relationships between young people and their mentors," Grogan said.
The description of the book writes that "This book was written by two educators who have devoted years of their lives to mentoring young people. The thoughts written are intended to promote and foster character development in a relational setting. At our core, we all crave deep meaningful relationships. This book is intended to be a starting point for any and all who dare to take the journey of self discovery."
Grogan said that this book is absolutely a labor of love.
"The idea of a book like this was started in 2017, and the summer of that year is when we started formulating ideas on paper," Grogan said. "For the next two years, different versions and layouts were designed until finally in 2019, the organization was determined and the typing began. The rough drafts were completed 18 months later, in the spring of 2020."
And now, just short of two years later, it is ready for public consumption.
Per a description from the book signing's event page, "Tom Grogan and Brent Jurgensen have spent decades successfully teaching and coaching young people to maximize their potential in the classroom and in competition. To them, it all starts with building a strong foundation. They believe the development of character is essential to successfully living a life of purpose. However, this journey is difficult for everyone involved. Parents, teachers, coaches, mentors, and young people can find themselves frustrated and disappointed.
"In Forging Virtue, Grogan and Jurgensen artfully share insight and wisdom about this journey toward self-awareness and purpose by exploring what they believe to be the most important human values. Integrity is more than just doing the right thing when nobody's watching. Humility teaches us the importance of accepting potential failures. Discipline is the antidote to chaos. Kindness creates emotional stability to help others. Courage unlocks parts of us that the world desperately needs. Unity is the key to collective achievement. Excellence is an experience that we are all meant for. Gratitude develops the skill of happiness.