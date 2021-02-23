Natrona County Special Response Team Arrests Suspect After Three Hour Negotiation

On Monday, the Natrona County Special Response Team peacefully brought a domestic violence suspect into custody after three hours of negotiating.

According to a news release from the Casper Police Department, Casper PD officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Timberline Court in Casper to respond to a disturbance.

The release states that an individual had called the police to report what sounded like neighbors fighting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult female outside of the residence who had “obvious signs of being physically assaulted.”

Officers tended to the woman and immediately called for medical assistance. When officers approached the front door of the residence, a male suspect opened and then shut the doors on the officers, refusing to exit the residence.

The release said that as officers continued to issue commands to the male suspect to exit the home, the Natrona County Special Response Team (SRT) was activated, due to the non-compliance of the suspect.

After three hours of negotiations, the SRT made entry into the home, where the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Several detectives and officers accompanied the victim to the hospital to receive medial treatment. While there, the victim told officers that her partner had severely assaulted her while she was in the shower. According to the release, the suspect also made threats to the victim using a firearm and other weapons.

Officers noted that injuries on the victim were consistent with her account.

The Casper Police Department Victim Services Unit responded to the situation and will continue to remain in contact with the victim to provide support and services, such as clothing, transportation, and shelter throughout the upcoming days.

The Casper Police Department confirmed that they have arrested 31-year-old Brice Graves of Casper for one recommended misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, one recommended felony charge of strangulation of a household member, one recommended felony charge of aggravated assault, and one recommended misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment.

The Casper PD wants to emphasize to the public that if you or someone you know is in a domestic abuse situation, contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or call the Victim Services Unit at 307-235-8347.

To learn more about the resources offered by the Victim Services Unit, visit casperpolice.org/victim-service.