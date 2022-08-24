Can you identify this subject?

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses.

On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in the 2100 block of SW Wyoming Blvd for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, the caller, who is an employee of the business, told the deputy that a white male approximately 5'9"-5'10" tall entered the business to inquire about car speakers. The employee walked to the back of the business to check inventory, and then heard the front door open and slam shut. When the employee returned to the front, the male was gone.

The employee reviewed the security camera, and observed the suspect running out of the business with a JL Audio subwoofer in a gray, carpeted box. At the time of the theft, the suspect wore a Pittsburg Pirates baseball hat.

The suspect is seen in footage entering the passenger side of a silver Honda Ridgeline. The vehicle has a Wyoming license plate, and a 10"-12" long red sign above the front license plate. Scroll down for the video.

If you can identify this suspect, the vehicle, or the driver of the vehicle, please contact the NCSO Investigations Division at 307-235-9282.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward.