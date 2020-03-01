Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Witness to Crash

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is looking for a witness to a crash north of Casper on Saturday, according to a news release from the office on Sunday.

The vehicle v. pedestrian crash occurred hear the U.S. Highway 20-26 Bypassss and Interstate 25.

The sheriff's office is looking for 40-year-old Jerald Fallon, who its described as white, five-feet nine-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The office asks anyone with information about Fallon's whereabouts to call (307) 235-9282 or (307) 235-9300.