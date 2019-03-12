The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped from the Casper Re-entry Center on Monday, Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Shatto said Tuesday.

Charles David Massie, 44, was out on furlough to seek medical attention and did not return to the center on Landmark Lane, Shatto said.

He is described as a white male, six feet three inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Massie was sentenced in Laramie County District Court for interference with a peace officer involving bodily injury.

If you see him or have information of his location, please contact the sheriff's office at 235-9282.








