Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Wanted 20-Year-Old Male

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Phillip Angel Gaspar.

Gaspar has an active felony warrant for multiple felony charges to include two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and eluding police. He is described as a 20-year-old white male, approximately 5’10” tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair.

He commonly wears glasses and has a tattoo of a rose on his right hand.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Phillip Gaspar please contact Investigations Corporal Ken Jividen at (307) 235-9282 or make a report through the dispatch center.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling or texting (307) 577-8477. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

5 Potentially Dangerous Pests to Keep Out of Your House Bugs commonly overwinter indoors to stay toasty and dry. Some are driven in by easy access to food sources. Be on the lookout for the ones that can be dangerous, if not downright repulsive, to keep you and your loved ones safe this winter . Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM