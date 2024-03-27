Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Wanted Felon

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clint Hammell, he’s currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Hammell is described as a 51-year-old white male, approximately 6’5" tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair that may be worn in a braid. He wears glasses and has tattoos on his arms.

Hammell was a part of the Casper Reentry Center (CRC) work-release program, he signed out of CRC on March 26th for work and failed to return back to CRC at 5 pm. CRC staff reported him as an escapee to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:20 pm. Hammell was originally convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and was scheduled to be released on September 15, 2024.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Clint Hammell or if you see him in public, please immediately call 9-1-1 or the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282. Information may be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.