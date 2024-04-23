Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Man Wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jordan Oldman, he’s currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.
Oldman is described as a 31-year-old Native American male, approximately 6’1" tall and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He may be wearing glasses. He has a tattoo of a cross under his eye, a tattoo "MW" on his left hand, and numerous tattoos on both arms to include "ARAPAHO" and "NATV" on his forearms.
Oldman was a part of the Casper Reentry Center (CRC) work-release program, he signed out of CRC on the evening of April 22nd and failed to return at 9 pm. Oldman was originally sentenced to 4-7 years out of Fremont County for aggravated assault.
If you see him in public, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Jordan Oldman please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.
Information may also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.
