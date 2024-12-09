Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/6/24–12/9/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may have some information withheld.

The NCSO Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a law enforcement call as the call was first received. The reported nature of the call may not necessarily represent the actual situation upon law enforcement arrival.





Friday – 12/6

Time Location Call Type 8:05 AM Kortes Rd & Cottonwood Ave Traffic Stop 8:33 AM S Beverly St & E 3rd St Traffic Stop 8:38 AM Cy Ave & Coates Rd Traffic Stop 9:40 AM 4300 block of Smoke Rise Rd Citizen Assist 10:45 AM 300 block of Mountain View Ave Disturbance 11:48 AM Bypass Blvd & Salt Creek H Traffic Stop 12:40 PM 10000 block of Landmark Ln Agency Assist 3:01 PM 2600 block of Allendale Blvd Citizen Comp 3:06 PM Amoco Rd & Bryan Stock Trl Disturbance 3:17 PM 1100 block of Coyote Ave Theft 4:35 PM 1100 block of Bruce Ln Book-In 7:19 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & S Mckinl Traffic Hazard 8:23 PM 5700 block of Antelope Dr Welfare Check 8:51 PM Trails End & Sunset Blvd Traffic Stop 9:26 PM 600 block of Salt Creek Hwy Traffic Stop 10:04 PM Howard St & Salt Creek Hwy Traffic Stop 10:41 PM Antelope Dr & Prairie Ln Traffic Stop 10:48 PM 3600 block of Garden Creek Rd Ems Assist

Saturday – 12/7

Time Location Call Type 3:05 AM 300 block of Sw Wyoming Blvd Traffic Stop 3:35 AM 100 block of Stock St Citizen Assist 4:26 AM 2200 block of Zuni Trl Citizen Assist 8:11 AM 6700 block of Sharrock Rd Telephone Ord 10:47 AM Zero Rd & Sweet Creek Rd Traffic Stop 1:03 PM 1700 block of W 1st St Fvpa Violation 2:34 PM Salt Creek Hwy & Progress Traffic Stop 3:00 PM 200 block of N David St Regional Respon 3:33 PM Zuni Trl & Antelope Dr Suspicious 4:18 PM Blm 6409 & Circle Dr Motorist Assist 4:41 PM 7900 block of Riverside Dr Citizen Assist 5:43 PM State Highway 220 & Goose Animal Problem 6:30 PM Cy Ave | Wy 220| Mp 107 Agency Assist 7:41 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & Zero R Reddi 7:57 PM 1100 block of Bruce Ln Book-In 7:59 PM Six Mile Rd & W Yellowston Traffic Stop 8:08 PM Eagle Dr & Sw Wyoming Blvd Traffic Stop 9:05 PM 1200 block of S Chestnut St Weapon Offense 9:18 PM 800 block of 6th St Shots Fired 10:55 PM 700 block of Andrea Ln Apt 8 Family Fight

Sunday – 12/8

Time Location Call Type 1:50 AM 1700 block of Inca Trl Prowler 2:40 AM Sunset Blvd & Antelope Dr Traffic Stop 6:46 AM 18400 block of State Highway 220 Accident Pd 9:19 AM Ten Mile Rd & Holland Rd Extra Patrol 11:00 AM Zero Rd & Ten Mile Rd Traffic Stop 10:55 AM 1300 block of Colman Cir Burglary Auto 11:04 AM Coal Mountain Rd Littering 11:12 AM W Collins Dr & S Spruce St Traffic Stop 11:30 AM Bryan Stock Trl & Amoco Rd Traffic Stop 12:45 PM 22100 block of Kortes Rd Agency Assist 1:10 PM 3400 block of W Ormsby Rd Citizen Assist 3:43 PM Us Highway 20-26 By Pass & Traffic Stop 7:11 PM 3500 block of Andy Rd Disturbance 8:36 PM 7500 block of Taxiway Reddi

Monday – 12/9

Time Location Call Type 3:25 AM 1600 block of View Dr Alarm Security 4:11 AM Us Highway 20-26 By Pass & Traffic Stop