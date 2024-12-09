Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/6/24–12/9/24)

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may have some information withheld.

The NCSO Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a law enforcement call as the call was first received. The reported nature of the call may not necessarily represent the actual situation upon law enforcement arrival.


 

Friday – 12/6

TimeLocationCall Type
8:05 AMKortes Rd & Cottonwood AveTraffic Stop
8:33 AMS Beverly St & E 3rd StTraffic Stop
8:38 AMCy Ave & Coates RdTraffic Stop
9:40 AM4300 block of Smoke Rise RdCitizen Assist
10:45 AM300 block of Mountain View AveDisturbance
11:48 AMBypass Blvd & Salt Creek HTraffic Stop
12:40 PM10000 block of Landmark LnAgency Assist
3:01 PM2600 block of Allendale BlvdCitizen Comp
3:06 PMAmoco Rd & Bryan Stock TrlDisturbance
3:17 PM1100 block of Coyote AveTheft
4:35 PM1100 block of Bruce LnBook-In
7:19 PMSe Wyoming Blvd & S MckinlTraffic Hazard
8:23 PM5700 block of Antelope DrWelfare Check
8:51 PMTrails End & Sunset BlvdTraffic Stop
9:26 PM600 block of Salt Creek HwyTraffic Stop
10:04 PMHoward St & Salt Creek HwyTraffic Stop
10:41 PMAntelope Dr & Prairie LnTraffic Stop
10:48 PM3600 block of Garden Creek RdEms Assist

Saturday – 12/7

TimeLocationCall Type
3:05 AM300 block of Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop
3:35 AM100 block of Stock StCitizen Assist
4:26 AM2200 block of Zuni TrlCitizen Assist
8:11 AM6700 block of Sharrock RdTelephone Ord
10:47 AMZero Rd & Sweet Creek RdTraffic Stop
1:03 PM1700 block of W 1st StFvpa Violation
2:34 PMSalt Creek Hwy & ProgressTraffic Stop
3:00 PM200 block of N David StRegional Respon
3:33 PMZuni Trl & Antelope DrSuspicious
4:18 PMBlm 6409 & Circle DrMotorist Assist
4:41 PM7900 block of Riverside DrCitizen Assist
5:43 PMState Highway 220 & GooseAnimal Problem
6:30 PMCy Ave | Wy 220| Mp 107Agency Assist
7:41 PMW Yellowstone Hwy & Zero RReddi
7:57 PM1100 block of Bruce LnBook-In
7:59 PMSix Mile Rd & W YellowstonTraffic Stop
8:08 PMEagle Dr & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop
9:05 PM1200 block of S Chestnut StWeapon Offense
9:18 PM800 block of 6th StShots Fired
10:55 PM700 block of Andrea Ln Apt 8Family Fight

Sunday – 12/8

TimeLocationCall Type
1:50 AM1700 block of Inca TrlProwler
2:40 AMSunset Blvd & Antelope DrTraffic Stop
6:46 AM18400 block of State Highway 220Accident Pd
9:19 AMTen Mile Rd & Holland RdExtra Patrol
11:00 AMZero Rd & Ten Mile RdTraffic Stop
10:55 AM1300 block of Colman CirBurglary Auto
11:04 AMCoal Mountain RdLittering
11:12 AMW Collins Dr & S Spruce StTraffic Stop
11:30 AMBryan Stock Trl & Amoco RdTraffic Stop
12:45 PM22100 block of Kortes RdAgency Assist
1:10 PM3400 block of W Ormsby RdCitizen Assist
3:43 PMUs Highway 20-26 By Pass &Traffic Stop
7:11 PM3500 block of Andy RdDisturbance
8:36 PM7500 block of TaxiwayReddi

Monday – 12/9

TimeLocationCall Type
3:25 AM1600 block of View DrAlarm Security
4:11 AMUs Highway 20-26 By Pass &Traffic Stop
