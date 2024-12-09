Finding Hope In Grief: Blue Christmas Service Offers Comfort And Support

In November 2010, Rev. Jessica Boyce presided over a memorial service for a nine-year-old girl who died tragically. As she sat with the father, he talked about dreading the holidays. He had already purchased some gifts and Christams would be forever different.

He didn't know how to face the holidays carrying so much grief and despair.

That's when Rev. Boyce decided to create a special service for him and others experiencing hard times.

We often think of Christmas as "the most wonderful time of the year," but for many, it can also be a difficult time.

It can be hard to find joy when you are struggling financially, feeling lonely, missing loved ones, or experiencing trauma.

First United Methodist Church of Casper invites you to a special Blue Christmas Service on December 10th at 6 p.m. to hear Rev. Boyce preach "Elusive Joy," and explore the Christmas Story from the perspective of the people who lived it, focusing on struggle in the scriptures.

"The shepherds are fearful, Mary is away from her family and shamed by her community, Joseph worries about societal judgment and supporting his unexpected family, and the Holy Family becomes refugees in a foreign land. The struggles of humanity are sadly timeless, and we face many of these same struggles today" notes a statement from the church.

"Grief should not exclude anyone from honoring the Christmas season. While the Christmas story is typically presented as joyful, the scriptures tell us a story of fear, isolation, grief, anger, loss and, ultimately, hope. By sharing the fullness of the Christmas story, we can connect with people who are having those experiences. Everyone has a place in this story, and everyone should have a safe place in worship.”

The Blue Christmas worship service is a gift to the community and no offering will be taken.

First Methodist Church in Casper is located at 302 East 2nd Street.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Serves Christmas Dinner The Mission was a flurry of excitement as dozens of volunteers rushed around making everything perfect for a Christmas meal. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance, causing a wave of giant smiles as they walked through the dining hall to brighten people's days.