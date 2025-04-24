Natrona County seeks volunteers for citizen boards

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners is seeking residents to volunteer their time and expertise by serving on various citizen boards.

These boards play an important role in advising the county commissioners on a range of issues affecting the community.

According to information released by the Commissioners’ Office, the county is currently accepting applications for terms beginning July 1.

Specific boards with upcoming vacancies include:

Natrona County Planning and Development Board of Appeals: Applicants for this board must be licensed plumbers.

Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council

Natrona County Planning and Zoning Commission: Candidates for this commission must reside in the unincorporated areas of Natrona County.

Natrona County Library Board

Natrona County Historic Preservation Commission

Casper-Natrona County Health Department Board: Applicants for this board must have a background as a physician.

Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

Those interested can find the County Board Citizen’s Application on the Natrona County website at www.natronacounty-wy.gov. Applicants are asked to submit the application along with a brief letter of interest to the Office of the Natrona County Commissioners at 200 N. Center St., Room 211, Casper, WY 82601.

The timeline for interviews and the application deadline have yet to be determined.

For more information, contact Michelle Maines, commissioners’ assistant/deputy-clerk, at 307-235-9202.

