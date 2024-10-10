Natrona County seeks volunteers for Citizen Board

CASPER, Wyo. — The Board of Natrona County Commissioners is soliciting volunteers to serve on the Citizen Board.

If interested, visit the Natrona County website, www.natronacounty-wy.gov.

To serve the community on any of the boards listed below, submit a County Board Citizen’s Application, located on the website, and a brief letter of interest to the Office of the Natrona County Commissioners, 200 N. Center St., Room 211, Casper, WY 82601.

Terms beginning 1/1/2025:

Central WY Fair Board

Amoco Reuse Agreement Joint Powers Board

Central WY Senior Services Board of Directors

Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Commission

NC Airport Board of Trustees

NC Weed & Pest Control District

Planning & Development Board of Appeals (please contact NC Building Department for details)

Predator Management District of NC Board of Directors