Natrona County seeks volunteers for Citizen Board

CASPER, Wyo. — The Board of Natrona County Commissioners is soliciting volunteers to serve on the Citizen Board.

If interested, visit the Natrona County website, www.natronacounty-wy.gov.

To serve the community on any of the boards listed below, submit a County Board Citizen’s Application, located on the website, and a brief letter of interest to the Office of the Natrona County Commissioners, 200 N. Center St., Room 211, Casper, WY 82601.

Terms beginning 1/1/2025:

  • Central WY Fair Board
  • Amoco Reuse Agreement Joint Powers Board
  • Central WY Senior Services Board of Directors
  • Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Commission
  • NC Airport Board of Trustees
  • NC Weed & Pest Control District
  • Planning & Development Board of Appeals (please contact NC Building Department for details)
  • Predator Management District of NC Board of Directors
