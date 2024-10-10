Natrona County seeks volunteers for Citizen Board
CASPER, Wyo. — The Board of Natrona County Commissioners is soliciting volunteers to serve on the Citizen Board.
If interested, visit the Natrona County website, www.natronacounty-wy.gov.
To serve the community on any of the boards listed below, submit a County Board Citizen’s Application, located on the website, and a brief letter of interest to the Office of the Natrona County Commissioners, 200 N. Center St., Room 211, Casper, WY 82601.
Terms beginning 1/1/2025:
- Central WY Fair Board
- Amoco Reuse Agreement Joint Powers Board
- Central WY Senior Services Board of Directors
- Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Commission
- NC Airport Board of Trustees
- NC Weed & Pest Control District
- Planning & Development Board of Appeals (please contact NC Building Department for details)
- Predator Management District of NC Board of Directors
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.