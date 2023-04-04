Natrona County Schools will Implement Virtual Learning Day Tomorrow, April 5th

NCSD schools will implement a temporary Virtual Learning Day tomorrow, April 5th.

All schools and buildings will be closed. NCSD Transportation will not run. After-school activities will not occur.

"The City of Casper, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Natrona County Road and Bridge, and many others agencies are working diligently to keep the main roadways clear for emergency services and operations" reads a press release from the NCSD.

"The majority of our schools are located in residential areas. The drifts, impassable streets, and other weather conditions present a safety concern to the transportation of students and staff. These teams are working dedicatedly to keep major thoroughfares open, and understandably, it is not believed side streets will be cleared by the start of school tomorrow."

"NCSD’s Inclement Weather team will continue to monitor the projected weather conditions in partnership with the US National Weather Service and other community agencies. We will update you with any new information as available.

"We appreciate your understanding and partnership as we work together to ensure safe, healthy, and exceptional learning environments for all. Stay safe and stay warm!"