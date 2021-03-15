The Natrona County School District will close its schools and offices on Tuesday after its officials talked with the Natrona County Emergency Management team, according to a prepared statement from the district.

The district doesn't take such actions lightly.

The closures are based on the information from and in collaboration with city, county, and state officials.

The district considers primary factors to declare a snow day after considering adverse weather conditions and the safe transportation of students and staff.

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service declared this storm as the third most significant snowstorm in Casper history, and it is predicting more snow and wind that will cause inclement weather conditions tonight into Tuesday.

The City of Casper, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Natrona County Road and Bridge, continue to keep the main roadways clear for emergency services.

Most of the district's schools are located in residential areas, and the side streets are currently impassible to the majority of parents, students and staff. The drifts, impassable streets, and other weather conditions present a significant safety concern to the transportation of students and staff.

Despite the city's efforts, it is not believed side streets will be cleared by the start of school tomorrow.

"We want to share our sincere appreciation for our NCSD Maintenance and Custodial crews, as well as our NCSD Inclement Weather essential staff members, who have been working throughout the weekend to ensure our buildings are secure, monitoring weather conditions, and doing everything possible to ensure school operations resume as soon as safely possible," the district's spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said.

As of Monday afternoon, the district plans to resume in-person school operations on Wednesday.

Accommodations will be made, as needed, to rural routes and special transportation.

The district will provide more information later about activities and athletics for Wednesday.

