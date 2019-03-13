Natrona County Schools, Closed Today, March 13th, 2019
Natrona County Schools will be closed today, Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. School officials had initially announced schools were to remain open, but reversed the decision after receiving information from partnering agencies on deteriorating conditions since the 5:00am decision.
Officials say the decision to close was based on "careful examination of predictions of additional snowfall, wind, hazardous road conditions, and drifting snow throughout the day."