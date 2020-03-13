Natrona County School District Suspends Travel, Large Events
The Natrona County School District announced Friday evening that it's suspending all school-related travel for students and staff through April 5 including in-district, in-state and out-of-state trips.
Events exceeding 250 attendees have also been canceled in line with Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon's emergency declaration Friday.
All usage of NCSD facilities by external agencies has been canceled through April 12.
