Natrona County School District Addresses Alleged Safety Concerns, Assures Community

The Natrona County School District, in a recent statement, say reports of alleged school safety concerns have been investigated by mulitple agencies and will continue to investigate for several days.

The District did not go into detail about the nature of the safety concerns, but wrote there are components of law enforcement and school district investigations that are legally unable to be released due to federal and state privacy laws.

"Legally, we cannot disclose any information regarding criminal or school disciplinary consequences to the public."

As of today, the Casper Police Department and district officials have verified no substantiated threat to school safety based on the reports received. NCSD notes that multiple agencies have made direct contact with "all individuals named".

"We understand the unease reports of alleged concerns may cause our community. To alleviate concerns and support our community, the Casper Police Department is providing additional resources and presence in our schools" stated NCSD.

"Reports of school safety concerns are given the highest level of priority and investigation. We do not wait until a concern is posted on social media to investigate or take action to ensure the safety of schools; if we receive a report of a safety concern to students, staff, or schools - it is immediately acted upon" they continued.

"We are asking for your help. Please always directly and immediately report concerns for the safety of schools or others to a law enforcement agency, school administrator, or through Safe2Tell. Please understand social media may not always be factually accurate. We ask all members of our community, including adults and children, to carefully consider the impact of their statements and information on students, staff, and the community when using social media."

NCSD has zero tolerance for school threats, weapons on campus, or any other violent acts. Disciplinary consequences, as applicable, align with district policy and law.