Natrona County’s new $38M health facility ahead of schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County commissioners met with representatives from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Tuesday to discuss the progress and financial aspects of the new health facility and the department’s authority over septic systems.

Commissioners learned that construction of the nearly 35,000-square-foot campus is roughly one month ahead of schedule, with roofing underway and an anticipated occupancy in late February 2026. The total project cost is still at $38.7 million, with the guaranteed maximum price with Sampson Construction at $31.5 million and soft costs at $7.2 million. However, contract changes to date have resulted in a reduction of about $340,000, bringing the adjusted total project cost to just under $38.4 million.

The health department has been working with Natrona County and Casper officials for more than two years to expand its footprint to meet the growing demand of its services. Once completed, the facility, located at the northeast corner of East 12th and Conwell streets, will boast several new amenities and improvements over the health department’s current facility at 475 S. Spruce St. in Casper.

Rendering of the finished health department facility. (via MOA Architecture) Health department executive director Anna Kinder said the project remains on time and under budget.

“There are seven different funding streams supporting this project,” Kinder said. “Some of those are the four active grants, which would be the county [American Rescue Plan Act of 2021] funds, which are the $15.5 million; the [State Loan and Investment Board] ARPA funds, which was $4.5 million; the congressional directed spending at $1.5 million; and then CNCHD’s reserve account for $1 million.

“However, there’s additional funding sources that include past Natrona County 1% funds, internal CNCHD funds and future allocations from the county.”

Kinder said a working group is meeting in the middle of the month to reconcile incoming invoices and prepare for what’s coming in the future. She said she appreciated the work of the treasury, Natrona County clerk and Tim Schenk for developing a complex tracking spreadsheet to manage the seven different funding streams.

Kinder assured the commissioners that specific individuals have been assigned to oversee the reporting requirements for each federal grant.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department executive director Anna Kinder, top right, and Tim Schenk speak with the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (screenshot)

Septic systems

The commissioners also discussed the health department’s authority over local septic systems. Kinder clarified that the health department has the authority as part of a delegation from the Department of Environmental Quality. This includes design oversight on all aspects of septic systems, including variations and locations.

Kinder noted challenges in certain areas of the county with rocky soil and the need for sufficient property size for septic systems. She also mentioned difficulties with new builds replacing older systems and concerns regarding easements and water flow.

To address concerns about the length of time it takes to receive a permit, Kinder proposed forming a small group with the county attorney’s office, the health department and potentially one or two commissioners.

“There are some things that our hands are tied, but also clarifying even further what that authority level is and what we do when there are challenges,” Kinder said. “So, my hope is that we can do something along those lines.”

Commission chair David North expressed frustration with what is perceived as Wyoming being slow to adopt different types of septic systems used in other states for challenging locations. Kinder acknowledged the extensive guidance provided by the DEQ but suggested evaluating current challenges and looking for potential areas of improvement within DEQ requirements.

