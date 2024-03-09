Natrona County Residents Lose Home to Fire

This morning Natrona County residents reported a fire in the bathroom of their home off of Thirty-Three Mile Road.

While several fire units headed to the scene, a large column of black smoke was visible from West Highway 20-26.

When they arrived, fire crews found a single wide trailer on fire, with the flames beginning to spread into the area around the home. Ultimately, the victims of this incident lost their home.

The owner of the home had placed a heater under the trailer to keep pipes from freezing the night before. At about 5:30 am on the morning of the incident, the occupants of the home smelled smoke and discovered a small fire under the trailer where the heater was placed.

The owner thought the fire was out after spraying it with water and pulling burned insulation. The fire department was not called at that time.

Unfortunately, as the temperatures rose, and the wind began to pick up, the fire started back up and spread to the rest of the home.

Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County March 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore